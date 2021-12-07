Vedanta Aluminium invites partners for Aluminium Park at Odisha

Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, extends invitation to aluminium producers at the Enterprise Odisha 2021 event for partnering in its Aluminium Park project which will come up at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

With an aspiration to 'Make in India for the world', Vedanta Aluminium has partnered with Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to set up the Vedanta Aluminium Park, near its aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda. Vedanta Jharsuguda is one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, equipped with global best technologies for producing high-quality aluminium products. An Aluminium Park is a facility in the vicinity of an aluminium smelter, where downstream industries set up their manufacturing units and draw hot metal from the smelter to manufacture their end-product.

Inviting aluminium producers to set up shop at the Vedanta Aluminium Park, Rahul Sharma, CEO - Aluminium Business, Vedanta Limited, said, "Odisha is crowned as the aluminium capital of the country. With the objective to develop a thriving ecosystem of aluminium-based SMEs and MSMEs in Jharsuguda, Vedanta is committed to supply 3 lakh metric tonnes of aluminium to companies who set up their facilities in our Aluminium Park. The project brings with it three-fold benefit to the state - investments by MSMEs from across the country in the state, creation of large-scale employment opportunities for the local talent, and significant revenue in the form of taxes and duties for the state exchequer."

The Aluminium Park will offer facilities such as water, power, hot metal supply, dross processing plant, as well as other benefits to companies that set up their manufacturing units in the park. More importantly, proximity to Vedanta's Jharsuguda smelter will ensure that the companies have access to Vedanta's Centre of Excellence and R&D Centre for downstream aluminium products.

Furthermore, availability of high-quality molten metal directly to their processing units will reduce input costs significantly, making the final products cost-competitive and at par with global quality standards. This model also ensures that the carbon footprint of the entire value chain is substantially reduced.

The project is expected to attract investments of over INR 2,000 crores to Odisha and engage thousands of MSMEs in the ecosystem, thereby bringing in additional economic value to the tune of INR 4,500 crores to the state annually. The park has potential to create over one lakh livelihood opportunities in the state, with a community outreach of more than 4 lakh.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest manufacturer of aluminium, producing half of India's aluminium i.e., 1.96 million tonnes in FY21. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment.

Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development.

Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs. 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programmes with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as best CSR project by Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit .

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a part of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of Aluminium, producing almost half of India's aluminium or 1.96 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY21. Vedanta is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery and Power Plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

For more information, please log on to .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor