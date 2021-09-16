Vegetable seller to singer, Arun Kumar Nikam launched tribute song to Sonu Sood

A journey from the vegetable seller to Bollywood singer Arun Kumar Nikam's song "Dil Se Hain Salaam'' was launched by Bhajan singer Anup Jalota.

The song is a tribute to actor Sonu Sood. Comedian Sunil Pal, Producer Subhash Dawar, Ashok Hadiya and other music celebrities were present for the song launch and gave a thumbs up for the song.

Arun Kumar Nikam has given the lyrics to this song. He is the singer and video director of the song, while music has been composed by Gaurav Kumar. When asked about his journey, he stated, "The idea for the song came to me instantly when I was waiting for a chance to meet Sonu Sood during the coronavirus outbreak." After the recording of the song, Nikam met Sonu Sood and received a green signal from him.

Anup Jalota Ji stated, "Arun is a natural talent. It is one of the best tribute to Sonu Sood for his incredible works to society. I must say Arun's dedication & hard work reflects in the song, and I wish one day he will do playback singing for films as well."

Under the banner of Shree Subh Labh Film Production House, the song is produced by Dr. Sanjay Patel, Ashok Hadiya and Subhash Dawar, with Jay Tilekar and Khyati Bhatt as line procedures. Arun Kumar Nikam is the singer & lyricist, while Gaurav Kumar has given music. The editing has been done by Ashish and Sandip.

On the song's release, Arun said, "I am grateful to my producers who pitched in and made this happen. I'd like to express my gratitude to Anup Ji for attending the song launch. This song is special for me. It's my way of paying tribute to Sonu Sood Ji, who proved to be a true hero for common people amid the coronavirus pandemic. The major goal of the release is to reach as many people as possible. If the song receives positive feedback from the audience, my efforts will be rewarded, and doors to the industry may open for me."

