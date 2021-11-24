Vertex Group Founder and CEO Gagan Arora appointed as Senator for India at World Business Angels Investment Forum

As announced by the World Business Angels Investment Forum, Gagan Arora Founder & CEO - Vertex Group, has been appointed as Senator for India. Senator Gagan Arora will represent India at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum.

The inclusion of India in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for India's start-ups, scaleups and high growth businesses and opens doors for economic development.

With this new appointment, India has joined the largest forum of the world's equity investment markets and will now be able to connect more with the global investors market, which will open up splendid opportunities for the country. Now local India angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunity to connect with global leaders in the same field.

Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Business Angels Investment Forum says "As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports start-ups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fin- techs and other relevant institutions. We are confident about our contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that India will soon become a country that can foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere."

Gagan Arora, Senator for India said, "As per a recent Nasscom report, The Indian Technology start-up landscape has evolved to become the 4th largest in the world. Since 2010 there has been a significant rise in the growth of technology startups and in e2014 India was home to 3,000 technology start-ups. The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is an international organisation aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from start up to scale up to exit, with the ultimate goal of generating more jobs and more social justice worldwide. It is committed to collaborating globally to empower world economic development by creating innovative financial instruments for innovators, startups, and SMEs. I will be keen to contribute towards the WBAF global efforts to easing access to finance for entrepreneurs, promoting gender equality, increasing financial inclusion and promoting digital inclusion."

As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women's participation in all sectors of the world economy. WBAF invites you to join our global efforts to ease access to finance, promote financial inclusion, and create more jobs and social justice.

WBAF accomplishes its mission through various parties and channels. These include: 138 high commissioners, senators and international partners from 79 countries; 7 country offices on 5 continents; the WBAF Business School and its more than 50 faculty members from 32 countries; and 5 international working committees. WBAF also has an angel investment fund, partnerships with 12 global institutions, and economic cooperation agreements with 5 governments. The WBAF World Congress, held in February of each year, hosts at least 5 summits and numerous other events, including a Global Fundraising Stage and a World Excellence Awards ceremony. WBAF also boasts a number of publications, among which are the WBAF Business School Journal, World Class Startup Magazine, and Angel Investor Review Online.

The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) is an inclusive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries, and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion, including implementation of the G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan endorsed at the G20 Summit in Seoul. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is the Honorary Patron of the GPFI.

Gagan Arora; Founder & CEO - Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services, Vertex Digital Academy, Vertex Next & Vertex Cosmos (VCOSMOS)

Delegate for India - Global Chamber of Business Leaders

Chairman - Foreign Investors Council, Delhi

Director - Global Education, Asian Arab Chambers of Commerce

Gagan Arora, the three times winner of BEST CEO award, is a first-generation tech entrepreneur, a tenacious leader, and a tech evangelist, has successfully established himself as a well-known brand name in the industry.

Vertex Group Founder and CEO, Gagan Arora, has led the growth of Vertex Group into 6 countries in just 5 years, which has been acknowledged by the industry and earned him many accolades including 40 UNDER 40 & Asia's Youngest Entrepreneur by Asia One featured on CNBC & ET Now. Gagan is also recognized by GMI and Forbes amongst Top 100 Influencers in India.

Gagan Arora, began his entrepreneurial journey as a torchbearer, then as an entrepreneur, and eventually as a leader. Because of his instinctive and razor-sharp intellect, Mr. Arora has a propensity for spotting opportunities and staying ahead of the trend.

Arora says, "I always operate in a way that is more diverse and stimulates more opportunities." He started Vertex out from a small garage in Florida, and in less than five years, he has grown the company across the globe, including United States, United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Nepal, Middle East, and Africa.

Vertex was named as "Best Place to Work In India" by the Best Place to Work ® Institute for its best practices with ESAT at 94% and Global Score 92%. Under Mr. Arora's leadership, Vertex has been ranked 19th amongst the 50 Most Innovative Companies across the globe.

