Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to spread the Bollywood tadka with their livewire acts on TakaTak Manch!

Touted to be powerhouse performers in the Indian music scene, acclaimed artists Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh are known for their wide range of popular, upbeat, and peppy tracks.

Indian singer, songwriter, performer and music composer Vishal Dadlani and veteran music maestro Sukhwinder Singh are all set to get you grooving with their LIVE performances on India's leading short format video app - MX TakaTak.

The platform recently announced their initiative - TakaTak Manch, which celebrates musical brilliance every week of the year with Star Manch on Fridays and aims to inspire upcoming musicians with a chance to perform on the Discovery Manch every Wednesday. These interactive sessions not only see the best performances come to life but also see artists engaging with their fans through chats, calls with chosen few during the live and at times, taking requests from fans and bringing alive those tunes as well.

Helping users unwind and bringing the music community together, Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh will be live on the app, on 6th August and 13th August, respectively.

This week, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani is all set to enthrall the audience with his most loved songs such as BalamPichkari, Swag se Swagat, Ghagra, Malhari, and many more. Next week, the legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh, known for his melodies like ChaiyyaChaiyya, Chak De India, GallanGoodiyan and Jai Ho will have fans enjoy these melodious tunes. Their unique performance begins at 8.30 pm, and you couldn't ask for a better line up for this fortnight.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vishal said, "As a singer, composer, performer and someone who lives and breathes music - I think it's fantastic that we're furthering the spirit of music and building communities for this art on various platforms and mediums - be it film, TV, OTT or now with short video platforms like MX TakaTak. In such uncertain times, TakaTak Manch helps us bridge the gap with our fans in the most stirring way and I am looking forward to the exhilaration of performing as well as interacting with my fans during the LIVE."

Commenting on the collaboration, Sukhwinder said, "The pandemic and the current scenario we live in has been a learning experience for everyone. As for the music industry, it has taught artists innovative ways to engage with their fans. I was thrilled when MX TakaTak approached me for a unique initiative like TakaTak Manch, as it is a new-age platform to engage with a new set of fans with my music, as well as getting a chance to interact withchosen few fans one on one. Exploring the short video world is an uncharted path for me, and as an artist, if there's anything that I have imbibed throughout my career is to keep evolving with the day and age."

TakaTak Manch is a virtual stage that will host 104 musicians over 52 weeks. In the previous weeks, the platform witnessed Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Jass Manak's performances among others. MansheelGujral and SeedheMaut will be part of the Discovery Manch this fortnight, while Vishal and Sukhwinder will set the stage on fire on the Star Manch, every Friday.

