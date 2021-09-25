Adil Rashid and Gary Ballance contract with Yorkshire extended until the end of 2023 - 2024

Adil Rashid and Gary Ballance have signed contract extensions with Yorkshire which will keep them at the club until the end of the 2023 and 2024 seasons respectively. ). The legspinner will stay with the club for two more years and has a white-ball contract while Ballance has signed a three-year contract extension and will feature in all formats for the side. "I am delighted that both players have committed their futures to the Club.



Adil and Gary are very important players to the team and we look forward to them further contributing for years to come," Martyn Moxon, the Director of Cricket, said. "Both players have been at Yorkshire for many years and have played in some of the most high-pressured matches in world cricket. Their experience and influence are hugely beneficial to the young squad that we are developing across all three competitions. "Rashid, who has featured in 112 ODIs and 62 T20Is for England, has bagged 224 international wickets in the two formats. Ballance, who has played for England in Tests and ODIs, last featured for the national side in 2017. The left-hander has scored 1498 runs in 23 Tests and has 297 runs from 16 ODIs.