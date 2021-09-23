Ashes: UK PM raises issue of family travel with Australian counterpart

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made an intervention in order to ensure that the upcoming Ashes series against Australia goes ahead later this year as planned.

Johnson raised the issue of a travel ban on the families of England's cricketers with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Both Prime Ministers of their respective countries met over dinner on a diplomatic visit to Washington DC.

Ashes continues to remain in doubt after a number of England players have raised concerns about strict quarantine protocols they are likely to be in for the duration of the tour.

"I raised it with Mr Morrison and he said he was going to do his best for the families. He totally got the point that for cricketers it is very tough to ask people to be away from their families over Christmas. He merely undertook to come back and see if he could find a solution," ESPNcricinfo quoted Johnson as saying.

In response, Morrison said: "I would love to see the Ashes go ahead, as I shared with Boris last night. But there are no special deals there. I don't see a great deal of difference in skilled workers or students, who will be able to come to Australia when you reach the vaccination rates."

International travel is set to resume when Australia reaches 80 per cent double vaccination for over 16s.

Earlier, England pacer Stuart Broad had confirmed that he will travel to Australia for the upcoming Ashes provided he stays fit. There are negotiations going on between the ECB and CA and both boards are trying to find compromises to quarantine and living arrangements during the two-month trip.

The Ashes between England and Australia is set to commence on December 8 in Brisbane.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor