" Cannot imagine a day without you": Hardik Pandya gets emotional as his son Agastya turns 1

India all-rounder, Hardik Pandya got emotional as his son Agastya turned 1 today. The Baroda player, osted an adorable father-son video saying, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart." Several celebs as well as fans reacted to their posts and showered love on Agastya. Actors Anushka Sharma dropped red heart and hugging face emojis and Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday, Aggy!" Sagarika Ghatge Khan said, "Happy Happy Happiest birthday to Agastya." Suniel Shetty commented, "Sending him lots of love positive energy and birthday wishes … happy birthday and stay blessed agastya."

Natasa and Hardik welcomed Agastya on July 30 last year. Announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture with him and said, "We are blessed with our baby boy.” The couple had got engaged on January 1, 2020. Talking about Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).” Hardik is currently in isolation and is put up in Colombo. As Hardik was identified as one of the eight close contacts of Covid-positive Krunal Pandya, on Tuesday (July 27), he and the other six close contacts have to remain in isolation for a week and clear the prescribed tests before their departure back to India. On Friday afternoon, it was reported that two of Krunal's eight close contacts -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham -- had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.