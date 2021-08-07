CSK announces Rs 1 crore award, jersey No. 8758 in Chopra's honour

Chennai, Aug 7 Indian Premier League's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra, who won gold medal in the men's javelin competition of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday. The franchise also promised to create a special jersey in his honour.

"As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra," said the franchise in a statement.

"CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra," the franchise added.

The number 8758 is inspired by Chopra's winning throw that sent the javelin to a distance of 87.58 metres.

Chopra's medal is only the second individual gold for India in the history of Olympic Games. It was also India's 10th gold medal in Olympic history.

Eight of India's 10 gold medals have come in hockey.

"We as Ind are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Ind to take up sport and instill belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of the sport," said a spokesperson of the franchise.

