"Disgusting": Glen Maxwell unhappy with 28-day quarantine for Australian Olympians

Australia all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell took to Twitter to express his frustation on government's decision to impose 28-day quarantine on Australian Olympic athletes who are returning from Tokyo to South Australia. Taking to Twitter, Maxwell wrote: "This is actually disgusting. What a way to treat our olympians who represented us so well." For the unversed, South Australian athletes who have returned from the Olympics will undergo another period of quarantine after completing the hotel quarantine that the whole Australian Olympic Team is undergoing in Sydney. South Australia is the only state to do this. There are 56 team members returning to South Australia with 16 currently quarantined in Sydney.

This is actually disgusting. What a way to treat our olympians who represented us so well 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/5k2WcN6LY4 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) August 11, 2021

Matt Carroll, the AOC Chief Executive Officer, called the decision ‘cruel and uncaring’, keeping in mind the mental well-being of the players, who’ll now have to serve an extended quarantine period. "While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment. They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games," he stated. Recently, David Hughes, the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Chief Medical Officer, said that the extended quarantining could end up damaging the mental health of the Olympians to a large extent. Previously, the AOC communicated with the South Australian Chief Medical Officer regarding the issue. However, it was confirmed that the Olympians need to undergo home quarantine after completing their hotel quarantining in Sydney. Australia won 46 medals at the Tokyo Olympics which included 17 gold medals. They finished sixth on the table with USA topping the list at 113 medals which includes 39 gold medals. On the professional front, Maxwell is currently gearing up for the second leg of IPL 2021 to be held in UAE where he will be representing Royal Challengers Bangalore.