Former English player Nick Compton calls Virat Kohli the most 'foul mouthed' cricketer

Former English opening batsman, Nick Compton has sparked a huge row within the cricketing circles after he called Team India skipper the most 'foul mouthed' cricketer. “Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are," said Compton in a tweet in which he also praised the level-headedness of Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root. Kohli was involved in an altercation with England pace bowler James Anderson during the second Test which India won on the fifth and final day.

However, Kohli shook hands with the 39-year-old England pacer who is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. The 32-year-old India No. 4 batsman has been aggressive on the field and has been involved in altercations with players like David Warner, and Mitchell Johnson. However, Twitter users were quick to react to Compton's tweet and pointed out instances when England players insulted the opposition on the field. Compton's remark came after the second Test between England and India at Lord's that witnessed several heated exchanges between the players on the field, especially on Day 5.