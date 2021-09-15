ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli rises to fourth, Rahul retains sixth spot

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has advanced four places to reach a career-best eighth position in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after some fine performances in the series against Sri Lanka, which his side won 3-0.

The left-hander topped the series aggregate with 153 runs, which included an unbeaten 59 off 46 deliveries in the final match in Colombo that his side won by 10 wickets. This is the first time that he is in the top 10 of the T20I rankings but has had career-high rankings of third in ODIs and sixth in Tests.

India skipper Virat Kohli has risen to the fourth spot while KL Rahul has held on to his sixth slot.

Aiden Markram is another South Africa batter to progress, up 12 places to 11th position while Bjorn Fortuin (up 103 places to 43rd) and Anrich Nortje (up 29 places to 71st) have made rapid progress in the bowlers' list.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera has advanced 10 places to 38th after scoring 69 runs in two innings in the latest weekly update that also includes the last two matches of the Bangladesh-New Zealand series.

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has moved up two places to eighth after finishing with eight wickets in the series while Nasum Ahmed (up 25 places to 15th) and Mehedi Hasan (up four places to 20th) have also made notable progress. However, Shakib Al Hasan has conceded the top spot for all-rounders to Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

New Zealand's Tom Latham has advanced 22 places to 44th after his 50 not out in the final match and Finn Allen has moved up 23 places to 66th with 41 in the same match.

In the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batters, William Porterfield of Ireland has moved up seven places to 66th, Craig Ervine of Zimbabwe is up five places to 72nd and Jaskaran Malhotra of the United States, who struck sixes in an over from Papua New Guinea's Gaudi Toka in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2 match, has rocketed 169 places to 132nd.

In the bowlers' list, the Ireland pair of Andy McBrine (up seven places to 27th) and Simi Singh (up 11 places to 38th), Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (up 19 places to 91st) and Charles Amini of Papua New Guinea (up 11 places to 96th) are among those to advance.

( With inputs from ANI )

