IPL 2021: Chennai clinch top spot defeat Virat Kohli's RCB by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings romped home by 6 wickets after RCB stumbled in their first innings after a century stand between Kohli and Paddikal. The defeat adds to the woes of Kohli and team as their net run rate took a hit after their 9 wicket loss in the last game against Kolkata. Despite the wobble against the leg-spin of Chahal and Hasaranga, CSK batsman were quick to find their groove. Kohli missed a trick by keeping his spinners on for a little too long. But still, it was RCB's batting in the second half of their innings that lost them this

Chasing a 157-run target, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 71 runs for the opening wicket for Chennai Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo (3/24) and Shardul Thakur (2/29) helped CSK restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 156/6 in Sharjah. Sent in to bat first, Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) added 111 runs for the opening wicket, but they failed to capitalise on the start. Earlier, after a delay of 30 minutes due to a sandstorm