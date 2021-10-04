IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals can be sure of finishing in top two, says Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said the win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has ensured the side would finish at the top two before the start of the playoffs.

Shimron Hetmyer smashed 28 runs off 18 balls to help Delhi Capitals register a thrilling three-wicket win over CSK on Monday.

In the last two overs, Delhi Capitals needed 16 runs to win and Hetmyer smashed 10 from the 19th. Moreover, Dwayne Bravo removed Axar Patel in the final over but Kagiso Rabada hit a four to finally seal the game for Delhi Capitals.

"We got what we needed from him and in the Hetty (Hetmyer) finished it off for us. (On Ashwin's promotion) We were just trying to keep the right-left combination. Big win, because of this we can be absolutely sure that we can finish in top two. So it's a great win for us," said Pant during the post-match presentation.

Despite CSK scoring 136 in the allotted 20 overs, the match went down the wire both teams fighting hard for the win in the last over. With this win, Delhi Capitals now has 20 points and are at the top of the table.

"Not a birthday present, was a tough match, we made it tough for ourselves. In the end, if we win everything is fine. In the powerplay, they came hard and got away. After that, we bowled some good overs. In the end, they got away with some extra runs," said Pant.

Speaking about the game, Pant said, "With the bat, Prithivi got us to a good start. We were always in the chase as it was a low total, in the end we got over the line.

( With inputs from ANI )

