IPL 2021: Don't think SRH batters are playing with confidence, admits coach Bayliss

After stumbling to a five-run loss against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Trevor Bayliss said that the batters in his side need to improve their game.

SRH failed to chase 126 against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. No batter was able to get going and it was only Jason Holder who played a knock of 47 runs.

"Yeah, look I do not think that our batters are playing with confidence obviously. We have lost five games under 10 runs and most of them batting second. So, yeah, we made a lot of mistakes," said Bayliss during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Knocking the ball down the ground would have been the way to go, chasing a small target on a wicket like that, you would like to get off to a good start with the new ball but unfortunately, it went the other way. In the end, we did not play good cricket," he added.

Talking about the batting effort, Bayliss said: "I would put all the batters in that category. When we have played well in the past, we have got off to a good start in the top of the innings."

"The young guys in the middle-order have been exposed to a certain degree, but against Punjab Kings, experienced batters in the middle-order made mistakes. We have a game in the couple of days so we have to turn it around quick," he added.

Earlier, Holder recorded figures of 3-19 as SRH restricted Punjab Kings to 125/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

SRH will next square off against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

