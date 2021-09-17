IPL 2021: Holder, Sherfane Rutherford reach UAE to join SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jason Holder and the side's new signing Sherfane Rutherford on Friday arrived in UAE ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Holder and Rutherford featured in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the SRH bubble.

The bubble to bubble transfer means they will not need to quarantine for six days with an eye on COVID-19.

"The big man from the Caribbean is here. Welcome back, @Jaseholder98," SRH tweeted.

"#OrangeArmy, say hello to the latest addition to the #Risers squad. Welcome, Sherfane," it added.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

