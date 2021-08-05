Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes and T20 World Cup due to elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss this winter's T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia with a stress facture in his right elbow.Archer's injury is the latest setback for England, after all-rounder Ben Stokes last week announced he is taking an "indefinite break" from the game to focus on his mental wellbeing. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October and November, before the Ashes get under way in December. Archer, who has taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04 in 13 Tests, last featured for England in the Twenty20 series in India in March.

In May he had an operation to remove bone fragment from his right elbow. The surgery was unrelated to a previous stress fracture, which was discovered in early 2020. Archer returned to play for Sussex last month, but felt further discomfort whilst playing in the T20 Blast against Kent and in a friendly against Oxfordshire."Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week. The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow," ECB said in a statement."In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia.

