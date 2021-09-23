Kolkata win by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai slip to 6th position

KKR displayed a clinical performance by defeating Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. It was quite strange from Rohit Sharma in his strategies to hold Rahul Chahar back until the eighth over, and use Bumrah for only one over inside the powerplay despite all the carnage. The hero for KKR Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi who smoked MI bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Iyer hit his maiden IPL fifty off just 25 balls as he and Rahul Tripathi brought up KKR's 100 inside 10 overs after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Shubman Gill. KKR openers Gill and Venkatesh Iyer had gotten off to a flying start. Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya failed to give the big finish to the MI innings as KKR restricted Mumbai Indians to 155/6. This is a statement from KKR and quite a big one. They had beaten RCB by 9 wickets with 10 overs to go now the two time champions have now climbed to the fourth position.