Kolkata win by 9 wkts as Virat Kohli's men face embarrassing defeat

The Royal Challengers Bangalore began their UAE leg of IPL with a dismal show as the Red army faced their worst defeat of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the total of 93 in 10 overs thereby giving their net run rate a big boost. Royal Challengers Bangalore were bundled out for 92 in 19 overs. Varun Chakravarthy starred for KKR with the ball after RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. Chakravarthy picked up three wickets for 13 in his four overs. Andre Russell also picked up three wickets, while Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets.

Opting to bat first, RCB had a shaky start when their captain Virat Kohli (5) was trapped in front of wickets for LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the innings. The team in blue lost another wicket on the last ball of the Powerplay as Lockie Ferguson sent back Padikkal (22 off 20) after he edged to the keeper.Srikar Bharat and Glen Maxwell tried to stabilise the ship of RCB for the few overs but Andre Russell soon struck and dismantled the opposition. The big West Indian first sent back Bharat to the pavilion in 9th over. And then after the timeout in the very same over he bowled AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck to turn the momentum of the match in KKR's favour completely. Kyle Jamieson was run out after Chakaravarthy got a feather of a finger on the ball. Harshal Patel (12) and Mohammed Siraj were last to fall as RCB innings was completed with one over still to go.

