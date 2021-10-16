MS Dhoni, Sakshi to become parents for the second time
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2021 04:58 PM2021-10-16T16:58:21+5:302021-10-16T17:00:30+5:30
MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi are all set to becaome parents for the second time. Yes! you heard that ...
MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi are all set to becaome parents for the second time. Yes! you heard that right. Dhoni and Sakshi will be parents again and Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka confirmed the news. Sakshi is four months pregnant and is set to deliver the baby in 2022.
The couple has not yet announced or given clarification regarding the pregnancy. Various Twitter influencers have put out tweets on the same stating Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka has reportedly confirmed the news as well.
#SakshiDhoni is now 4 months pregnant. - confirm's Raina's wife Priyanka.... Rio Raina with Dhoni 🥰💛... They are literally a perfect family... I think this family will remain forever!!! 🥰😍💛 #CSK#IPLFinal#IPL2021#SureshRaina#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/uOgmdZG2it— AK FAN :) (@Thalajithfanboy) October 15, 2021
Priyanka Raina confirms that Sakshi Dhoni is pregnant for the second time ❤️— DHONI Trends™ 🏆 (@TrendsDhoni) October 15, 2021
