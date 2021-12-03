Andy Flower likely to be signed as the head coach of Lucknow for IPL 2022

Punjab Kings assistant coach Andy Flower only a few days back stepped down from the coaching staff of Ness Wadia's team. Flower who worked as a coach in England for more than a decade has been shortlisted for the position of head coach for Sanjiv Goenka's team. According to a Cricbuzz report, Gary Kirsten and Trevor Bayliss too were in the contention but did not make the final cut. The choice of Flower is for the simple reason that he is known to have a good rapport with KL Rahul, who is tipped to be the team's captain. Having worked at Punjab Kings till recently, Rahul and Flower have a good professional chemistry.



Apparently, they had also recommended each other's name for their respective positions. Andy flower had worked alongside India’s former cricketer Anil Kumble for Punjab Kings for the last two seasons. He has also been associated with the CPL franchise Saint Lucia Kings. Recently, all the existing eight franchises of the IPL had announced the list of their retained players. Punjab Kings has retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh for the upcoming three seasons. The co-owner of the franchise had thus opened up on the retentions made by the team. “We are really happy about retaining Mayank and Arshdeep. Mayank has been a phenomenal player for us, really loyal to the franchise. Arshdeep also has been with us for a while and I can only see him improving. I see him playing for India in the near future.