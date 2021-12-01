David Warner gives a fitting reply to SRH after being released by 2016 champions

David Warner the star Australian opener, was released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday ahead of IPL 2022. Warner endured a lean run with the bat for SRH in IPL 2021 and was stripped of captaincy midway. Before the official announcement, David Warner has confirmed his exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The former SRH skipper has often hinted at moving from the franchise.

Now taking to his instagram handle, Warner wrote, “Chapter closed!! Thanks to all of the fans @srhfansofficial @sunrisersfansofficial for your support over all the years, it was was much appreciated. #fans #loyal.”Warner was bought by Hyderabad in the 2014 IPL auction for USD 880,000. The very next year, he was appointed as the captain. In the 2016 IPL, he led them to their first trophy, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final. Warner is one of the most successful overseas players in the history of the IPL. To date, he is the only batsman to win the Orange Cap three times. In just 95 innings for SRH. On Tuesday night, the eight franchisees involved in the IPL announced their retention list. The Hyderabad management opted to retain Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik.

