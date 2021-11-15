ICC should ensure a level-playing field, says Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, Nov 15 Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that the advantage that teams have had batting second in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE is something that the world governing body (ICC) should look into.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup concluded on Sunday, with Australia emerging champions, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai.

And, one issue that has raised eyebrows is that the team chasing has emerged victorious in 29 out of the 45 matches played in the tournament. The semifinals and the final were won by the sides batting second.

To this, Gavaskar said that this is an issue for the ICC to tackle and ensure a level-playing field.

He added that the dew did not play a major role in the outcome of the summit clash.

"The commentators were saying that the dew factor wasn't there today so I don't think it really came into play that much in this game but I think it has in the previous games and maybe that is something that needs to be looked at.

"I feel that it is something for the ICC Cricket Committee to get their heads around and make sure that there is a level-playing field for both teams," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor