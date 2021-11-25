IND v NZ: Southee takes the field in third session of first Test after groin treatment

Kanpur, Nov 25 New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has taken the field for the third session of the ongoing first Test against India at the Green Park Stadium here on Thursday after receiving treatment on his right groin. Southee had gone off the field after bowling four balls of the 46th over, developing some discomfort in his right leg.

With Southee leaving his over mid-way and going off the field, Kyle Jamieson had stepped in to complete the over" "Southee was off the field having some treatment on his right groin. Back on the field no"," read an official update from the New Zealand team.

Southee had taken Cheteshwar Pu'ara's wicket in the 38th over, forcing the right-hander to press forward and defend outside the off-stump, only for the ball to take an outer edge to the keeper Tom Blundell for a clean low catch.

Talking about the match, India are 207/4 in 69 overs with Shreyas Iyer reaching his maiden half-century in Test cricket, unconquered at 54, and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor