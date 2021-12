IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Agarwal's ton pushes India ahead on Day 1 after Ajaz Patel show

Mumbai, Dec 3 Mayank Agarwal's fantastic unbeaten century (120 off 246 balls) helped India reach 221/4 in 70 overs against New Zealand at stumps after surviving a three-wicket burst in 10 balls by Ajaz Patel on a truncated first day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Agarwal's fourth Test hundred, which was also 25th Test century at the Wankhede, came off 196 deliveries and was studded with 13 fours and three sixes as he kept one end up even as wickets tumbled at the other. The opener batted with a lot of confidence, did not play any false shot and was batting on 120 (226 balls, 14x4, 4 x 6) at stumps, with Wriddhiman Saha keeping him company with 25 (55 balls, 3x4, 1x6).

The Ind had a mighty scare as Patel struck three quick blows, sending back Shubman Gill of the third ball of the 28th over, Cheteshwar Pujara on the second ball of the 30th over and Virat Kohli on the last ball of the same over.

But Agarwal along with Shreyas Iyer stemmed the rot and kept the scoreboard moving, punishing the loose balls and playing the good ones with caution. Agarwal was involved in three half-century partnerships 80 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill (44), 80 with Shreyas Iyer (18) for the fourth wicket and an unbeaten 61-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha (25 not out).

He and Gill gave India a good start after play started at 12 noon the delay caused by some wet patches on the ground because of the heavy rains on Wednesday. They raised 80 runs for the first wicket, negotiating the bowling rather easily as none of the New Zealand bowlers could trouble them initially.

Gill was more aggressive of the two as he struck Kylie Jamieson for three fours in the second over of the innings. Agarwal started cautiously but later flexed his arms, lofting Patel for the first six of the match. He ended up hitting three more sixes, using his feet to the spinners and lifting them cleanly.

The attacking Gill was the first to go, caught by Ross Taylor off Patel, failing to capitalise on the good start as he was foxed by the flight and turn extracted by the New Zealand left-armer. He had survived a chance when keeper Tom Blundell missed an easy stumping. Gill edged the next ball, trying to drive a flighted one from the crease.

Cheteshwar Pujara lasted just five deliveries and was out, playing an uncharacteristic poor shot, soon after surviving a loud lbw shout, caught by Blundell off Patel.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's return to the India Test team lasted only four deliveries but resulted in a huge debate as he got out for a duck. Given lbw by umpire Anil Chaudhary off Patel, Kohli reviewed the decision but the TV umpire could not conclusively decide whether the ball hit the bat first or the pad.

The India captain gesticulated rather animatedly while the decision was being reviewed, had a chat with umpire Nitin Menon and hit the advertising board with his bat as he walked off the ground.

India slumped from 80 for no loss to 80/3 in the space of 16 deliveries, 10 of them bowled by Patel.

Patel, who was born in Mumbai and had migrated to New Zealand with his family in 1996 when he was eight, bowled 24 overs unchanged from the Tata End and extracted both bounce and turn from the wicket. He bowled a tight line, gave the ball a nice loop and though the Indian batsmen lofted him on a few occasions over the fielders, he kept doing his stuff without losing his nerves.

Earlier, India made three chances in their squad as vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were all ruled out due to niggles. Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Jayant yadav came in their place.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson too had to pull out of the match due to an elbow injury and Daryl Mitchell came in for him.

Brief scores: India 221/4 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 120 not out, Shubman Gill 44, W Saha 25 not out; Ajaz Patel 4/73).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor