India to host three major men’s ICC events in 2024-’31 window

India will host three world events in the next cycle of Future Tours Programme of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC Board, which met over the last one week, culminating with the all-powerful board meeting on Tuesday (November 16), is award three global (men's) events to the BCCI over the eight-year cycle.The BCCI will host the 2026 T20 World Cup (with Sri Lanka), the 2029 Champions Trophy as well as the 2031 ODI World Cup (with Bangladesh).

The USA and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. Whilst Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade. India are already hosting the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup as well in the coming season. The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to be the first major ICC men’s tournament hosted in Pakistan since 1996. The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt.

The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management. A similar process to identify the hosts for ICC Women’s and U19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year. The hosting rights, the ICC said, are subject to completion of the host agreements and the ICC will now work closely with the members to finalise arrangements. In all, 17 Members submitted a total of 28 proposals to host the eight ICC Men's white ball events scheduled in the cycle.