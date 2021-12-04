India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that India would tour South Africa for three-Test and three ODIs.

Published: December 4, 2021 11:43 AM

The four T20Is which were also originally part of the tour will now be played on a later date.

"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI.

