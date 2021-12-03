IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya gets emotional after being released by Mumbai Indians

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya penned a emotional note after he was released by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a video on Thursday, cherishing all his memories and the time spent with the franchise."I'll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I'll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I've made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I'll always be grateful. I've grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together.

Continuing further he wrote, Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever," Hardik captioned the video. Hardik was bought by MI at his base price of INR 10 lakhs. In seven seasons with the team, he won four IPL titles, including back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. MI during the retentions choose Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, vice-captain Kieron Pollard and batter Suryakumar Yadav as their four picks. Pandya, who has only played for MI in his IPL career, has played in 80 IPL matches, scoring 1349 runs and picking up 42 wickets