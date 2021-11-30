IPL Retention 2022: When and Where to watch the live telecast today

Today is the last date for franchises to submit their list of retained players ahead of IPL mega auction. The cash rich league, is all set to expand from the next season with the addition of two new teams – Lucknow and Ahmedabad with a mega auction to be held in January. As per the guidelines, each franchise can retain a maximum of four players and at most two of them can be overseas. If they retain four players, their auction purse will be reduced by 42 crore, three retentions will cost Rs 33 crore, two retentions will result in Rs 24 crore being deducted while one would cost Rs 14 crore. None of the franchises has announced their official list of players yet but there are several reports regarding their choice of players.

