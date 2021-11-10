Moeen Ali's half century guides England to a par score in first semifinal

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. New Zealand are playing an unchanged side from the previous match while England brought Sam Billings in place of the injured Jason Roy. England started off well as Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler hit a few early boundaries.



However, Bairstow's night ended early on 14 as Kane Williamson took a brilliant catch off Adam Milne. England reached 45/1 after 7 overs. In the next three overs, ENG added 22 runs but also lost their in-form batter Jos Buttler as he was trapped in plumb on 29 off Ish Sodhi. Then, it was Dawid Malan (42) and Moeen Ali who rebuilt the English innings by putting on 63 runs for the third wicket before Tim Southee got the better of Malan.