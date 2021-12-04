Netizens are praising Ajaz Patel for becoming 3rd bowler in history to picks up all 10 wickets

In the second Test between India and New Zealand, Ajaz Patel has set a record. Ajaz Patel has become the third bowler in Test cricket’s history to take all 10 wickets to fall in an innings as India were bowled out for 325 in their first innings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Ajaz finished with record-breaking figures of 10/119 from 47.5 overs.

The left-arm spinner has made an extraordinary achievement in the history of Test cricket – taking all 10 wickets in an innings. Only two bowlers before the Kiwi have done that – Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. He’s the third. Patel was born in Mumbai before moving to New Zealand with his family as a kid.

Netizens were surprised by seeing Ajaz's performance in the test match and the storm of memes and tweets are pouring on Ajaz Patel. Here are the memes.

