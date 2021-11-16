Pakistan, Sri Lanka depart for Zimbabwe to take part in ICC women's World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday departed for ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021 to be played across four venues in Harare from November 21 to December 5.

Pakistan along with their West Indian counterparts began the journey for the tournament after the two sides played a three-match ODI series at the National Stadium, which concluded on Sunday.

Sri Lanka women's cricket Team led by Chamari Atapattu left the island for Zimbabwe to take part in the tournament.

"Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team led by Chamari Atapattu left the island for Zimbabwe to take part in the ICC Women's CWC Qualifiers 2021," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.

"Meanwhile, the national women's selection committee has announced a 15-player squad and three traveling reserves for the World Cup Qualifier from the 18 announced before the West Indies series," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pakistan squad: Javeria Khan (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Travelling reserves: Aiman Anwar, Maham Tariq and Rameen Shamim.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will feature in a highly anticipated match on the opening day of the showpiece event on November 21.

The 10-team tournament gets off with a set of warm-up matches on November 19, after which the South Asian rivals will play at the Old Hararians Club on November 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

