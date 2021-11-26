Pat Cummins appointed Australia's Test captain, Steve Smith vice-captain

Pat Cummins has been appointed as Australia's 47th Test captain after the resignation of Tim Paine. Tim Paine had to resign following a sexting scandal. While Steve Smith has been appointed as vice-captain. Both Cummins and Smith were interviewed this week by a CA panel that has been specially convened to select Australia's next men's Test captain.

Cummins has become the 47th captain of the Australian men's Test team while Smith has returned to a key leadership role, after he was removed as the skipper following his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018."I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer," Cummins said in a statement. "I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years. With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly knit group. This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to."