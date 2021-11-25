SA A vs IND A: Easwaran scores ton as visitors stage spirited show (Stumps, Day 3)

The rain made its presence felt but India A continued their impressive show with the bat on Day 2 and moved to 308/4 at stumps on Day 3 of the first four-day match against South Africa A in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

While Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a fine ton, captain Priyank Panchal scored a superb 96. The overnight duo of Panchal and Easwaran, who were unbeaten on 45 and 27 respectively on Day 2, took off from they had left and added 97 runs more to their partnership.

Their fine 142-run stand was broken and Panchal was denied a well-deserved hundred after he was dismissed for 96 - a knock which consisted of 14 fours by George Linde. Easwaran was then joined by Hanuma Vihari and the two added 42 runs together before the latter got out after scoring 25.

Easwaran though stayed put and went on to complete a hundred. However, his fine knock came to an end as Lutho Sipamla dismissed the right-hander for 103.

Baba Aparajith and wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav then added 14 runs before the bad light stopped play on Day 3 of the game.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 509/7; India A 308/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Priyank Panchal 96; Lutho Sipamla 2/69).

( With inputs from ANI )

