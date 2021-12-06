Shai Hope to lead West Indies in Pakistan tour

Shai Hope will lead the West Indies ODI side in Pakistan while Nicholas Pooran will captain the T20I team after Kieron Pollard failed to recover in time for the limited-overs series. Pollard is struggling with a hamstring injury, which he picked up during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.All- rounder Rovman Powell will join the T20I side in place of Pollard while Devon Thomas has been named in the ODI side.

West Indies will start their tour with a T20I on December 13 and play two more games in the format on December 14 and 16 respectively. All matches will be played in Karachi with the ODIs, which are part of the ICC ODI Super League, scheduled on December 18, 20 and 22. Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer are not part of the tour while the selectors have opted to involve the inexperienced hands of Gudakesh Motie, Odean Smith, Justin Greaves and Shamarh Brooks.