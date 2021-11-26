VIRAL VIDEO! Video of man chewing 'gutkha' in stands during first Test goes viral

Now cricket fans have been now allowed in the stadium in the ongoing New Zealand tour of India. On the first day of the ongoing test series of New Zealand tour of India, video of a man sitting in the stands chewing 'gutkha' has gone viral on social media.

While the match was going on, the cameraman panned the camera on one person in the stands and it became a super duper hit. The man in the video is talking to someone on his mobile, but he is chewing 'gutkha' and that is why he has come under discussion on social media.

Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh is known for tobacco and pan masala. After the video went viral there have been several jokes and memes on the same.