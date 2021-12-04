'Welcome to the club' Anil Kumble wishes Ajaz Patel after he took 10 wickets in the innings

Ajaz Khan has created history on Saturday, December 4 as he took all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match. Ajaz Patel has become the third bowler in Test cricket’s history to take all 10 wickets and joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the list.

India was bowled out for 325 in their first innings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Ajaz finished with record-breaking figures of 10/119 from 47.5 overs.

Many cricketers across the globe wished and congratulate Ajaz for his mind-blowing performance.

The former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble congratulated Ajaz Patel, from his tweeter handle.

He wrote "Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day 1 & 2 of a Test match. #INDvzNZ,"

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel#Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh without wasting time tweeted "This will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding. Let me stand and clap,"

Ajaz Patel

This will be remembered forever

47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T3IZYYn8NZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2021

Virendra Sehwag also congratulated Ajaz "One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel .Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai. Congratulations on the historic achievement.

One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel . Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai.

Congratulations on the historic achievement. pic.twitter.com/hdOe67COdK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2021

This commendable performance of Ajaz has left everyone in shock, tweeter and social media is flooding with Ajaz Patel's name, New Zealand spinner will always be remembered in the cricket history

