West Indies name Shai Hope as Jeremy Solozano's concussion replacement for remainder of 1st Test

West Indies batter Shai Hope will come into the playing XI as debutant Jeremy Solozano's concussion replacement in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Solozano suffered a concussion following the blow to the head and is undergoing treatment for the same."Jeremy Solozano has suffered a concussion. He will return to the team hotel today and begin undergoing the appropriate protocol. Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing test match #MenInMaroon #SLvWI," West Indies cricket board (CWI) statement on Twitter read.

Solozano was injured on Day 1 after being hit flush in the helmet grille off a Dimuth Karunaratne pull shot while fielding at forward short leg on Day 1 in Galle. Solozano remained unmoved for a few moments and needed to be stretchered off the field and soon rushed to a hospital.The update from the evening on Day 1 was that the scans showed there was 'no structural damage' but he needed to be kept under observation.

