Nick Webb to step down as Team India's Strength, Conditioning coach after T20 WC

Nick Webb on Thursday announced on social media that he would not seek a contract extension as Team India's strength and conditioning coach after the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has said the World Cup will be his last assignment as he now wants to spend some more time with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Webb wrote: "For the past 2 + years I have had the privilege and honour of representing India and @indiancricketteam, We have achieved and grown a lot as a team during this time. As a team we created history, we won matches and we lost matches. But how we continually responded and adapted in the face of many challenges along with everyone's willingness to compete every single day are things that make this team special.

"In saying this, I have recently informed the BCCI that I will not be seeking an extension of my contract following the @t20worldcup. This has not been an easy decision but ultimately I must put my family first. The current COVID restrictions for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter NZ is the primary reason. While these restrictions may ease in the future, the uncertainty of this happening moving forward along with potential 5-8 month stints at a time away from my family has made it unsustainable for me past the T20 World Cup."

Further talking about his decision, Webb said: "I am not sure what the future holds for me at the moment but I remain excited. One thing I'm certain of is that I will be doing everything I can to guide our @indiancricketteam men to the big dance at the T20 World Cup. We are #inittowinit. Thanks for all of your support, I appreciate all of you."

The Indian selection committee led by MSK Prasad had chosen Nick Webb as Team India's Strength and Conditioning Coach in 2019. The T20 World Cup will begin from October 17 and India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match on October 24 in Dubai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor