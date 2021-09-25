Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl, Chris Morris misses out from playing X1

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field first. Two big changes for the Royals - Lewis and Morris miss out, the former could be injury enforced while Morris did go for plenty in the last game, but they do have quality reinforcements, none better than the current ICC number one ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi. Speaking at the toss, Sanju Samson said, "We will bowl first. It's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have all settled down and moved on to this game, it was a complete team effort by everyone. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris miss out; Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller are in. They have a balanced side, we are looking forward to an exciting game."

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant was also looking to bowl first as he reckoned it becomes easier to bat. For the Capitals, Lalit Yadav replaces Marcus Stoinis. The Delhi Capitals are just a stone-throw away from making it to the playoffs and a win today will almost confirm their berth. On the other hand, the Royals haven't fared badly either, wins in their last two matches keeping them afloat - although outside the top-four. They are coming into the game with renewed confidence as well, after pulling off a remarkable heist against Punjab Kings in Dubai. DC lost three of their five games in Abu Dhabi. The wicket in Abu Dhabi is relatively slower and DC's pack hunters - Rabada and Nortje - perhaps have to vary their pace a little more. In such conditions, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin could come in handy.