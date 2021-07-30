Sri Lanka bans three cricketers for breaching Covid protocols

Colombo, July 30 Sri Lankan cricketers Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella have been suspended from international cricket for one year and domestic cricket for six months besides being fined 1 crore Sri Lankan rupees for breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, instructions & regulations of the team management during the tour of England.

"The Executive Committee of SLC [Sri Lanka Cricket], at its meeting held today... decided unanimously to impose the following measures on the said three players: 1. A fine of Sri Lanka Rupees 10 Million for each player; 2. A One year Ban from all forms of International Cricket and a Six months ban from Domestic Cricket; 3. Upon completion of the said one year Ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international Cricket which will be suspended for a period of two years; 4. Mandatory Counselling under a Doctor recommended by the SLC," said SLC in a statement.

The players have been held guilty for breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, instructions and regulations of the team management and by the said act putting into jeopardy the safety of said players, fellow team members and others involved on the tour of England.

They were also held guilty for violating the instructions and regulations of the team management with regard to the team curfew by failing to be at the hotel room by 10.30 p.m. as well as bringing disrepute to the country and its cricket board, said SLC.

