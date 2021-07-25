Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl in first T20I against India

Colombo, July 25 Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20 International against here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who has already played Tests and ODIs, will make his T20 International debut. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy will make his international debut for India.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

