T20 World Cup, Chris Greaves was 'Delivery Boy' for Amazon before becoming cricketer

On the very first day of the T20 World Cup, cricket fans got a real treat. Oman have so far beaten only Australia and South Africa by 10 wickets in the World Twenty20 against Papua New Guinea. In the second match, Scotland put on a formidable performance with a thrilling 6-run victory over Bangladesh. In this match, Chris Greaves of Scotland gave an all-round performance to Bangladesh. Greaves was working as a delivery boy a few days ago and he won the Man of the Match award in his first match of the Twenty20 World Cup.

The 31-year-old Greaves smashed 45 off 28 balls to lift Scotland from a precarious 53-6 to 140-9 in the first round match in Muscat.He then took the two key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim with his leg spin as world number six Bangladesh managed just 134-9.

Greaves used to do parcel delivery before becoming a cricketer. He used to do this for Amazon.