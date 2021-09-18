Team India New coach: Who will be the next coach after Shastri?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may ask famous former spinners Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman to apply for the post of head coach after Ravi Shastri completes his term. Kumble was the coach of Team India for one year in 2016-17. Kumble was replaced by Shastri by a cricket advisory committee headed by Sachin Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly. However, some conspiracies were hatched against Kumble in the team. Kumble had since resigned.

He had a fall out with skipper Virat Kohli. Kumble had resigned after Team India lost the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. A senior BCCI source who was aware of the incident told PTI. Anil Kumble's resignation case needs to be rectified. The manner in which Kumble was removed under pressure from Kohli was not a good example. But now, in these circumstances, whether Kumble or Laxman are willing to apply for the post of Team India coach also depends on these factors, the official said.

Head coach Ravi Shastri is expected to step down after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Neither the BCCI nor Shastri has commented on this. The BCCI was planning to extend Shastri's tenure by one month as it is touring South Africa in December, but Shastri has reportedly turned it down.