Virat Kohli to quit as India’s captain, Rohit Sharma to take over

Team India will undergo a major overhaul in the coming months. Current captain Virat Kohli is likely to step down from the ODI and T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup in October-November. This will pave the way for Sixer King Rohit Sharma to become the captain.

Virat Kohli (32), who is currently the captain of the Indian team in all forms of cricket, is also the most successful captain.

A BCCI source told the Times of India that Virat Kohli has decided to hand over the reins of the Indian team to Rohit Sharma (34).

Virat Kohli has had lengthy discussions with Rohit Sharma and Team India's administration over the past few months.

He made the remarks at a time when Virat became a father after Team India's victory in Australia.

As a result, the BCCI has also started considering this and has also started preparations.

Reason, clearly is that Kohli wants to focus more on his batting. Captaincy in all 3 formats is getting too much to handle for the champion Indian and is affecting his batting. The report says that Kohli has already informed BCCI, team management and of-course Rohit Sharma about his intent.

If Rohit Sharma is given the captaincy, his performance will have to be looked at. He has won the trophy 5 times in the IPL. He has also captained the T20s and won matches. BCCI officials say this is the right time to hand over the captaincy to Rohit. Also Rohit and Virat get along well.