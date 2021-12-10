10 Years hard work of Rohit Sharma, from not been selected in World Cup now to led Indian cricket

"We know the success but not the struggle" this quote is well suits for non other than Rohit Sharma, from not being selected for World Cup and to led the team, Rohit made it worked.



The best opener of Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma has became captain by replacing Virat Kohli in ODI formats. Rohit Sharma is playing for India for a very long time now, despite been huge success of other players, Rohit's charm never faded, that's the reason everyone knows him.



He is the well know personality in the country now, but for gaining this position he worked really hard, his journey has it's ups and downs. Sharma grabbed all the headlines, after becoming the captain of Indian Cricket team, twitter is foldded with memes and tweets.



On the same, his one tweet is going so viral on social media, which he posted a decade ago, where he shared his disappointment for not been selected for the World Cup, it was the historic world cup where Indian won for the second time.

Rohit Sharma tweeted "Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views!".

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

And now as Rohit became captain of Indian Cricket team many are praising for his hard work.

Time and tide....

From Not being selected in Squad to Being declared Captain of the Indian cricket team for ODI and T20s...Life comes a full circle 😁

What does Capt. Ro teach you?...



"You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated"

