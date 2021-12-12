12th December Rajanikanth's birthday, remember when Aishwarya Rai compared legendry actor with her father-in-law?

Happy Birthday to one of most influential personality of the country, Rajanikanth. The legend turned 71 today he may actor for us but his is considered as a god in South India. The veteran actor not only gave iconic films to industry but also helped the poor. Everyone works for money but Rajnikanth works for people's welfare, giving half of your earning to others is not everyone's cup of tea.

Many people praises Rajanikanth not only Tamil Industry but even Bollywood Industry too. Many Bollywood stars has also worked with him and Miss World Aishwarya Rai is one of them, remember the actress shared a screen with Rajnikanth in one of his movie, where she played role of his lady love, yes the movie is 'Robot' and here's what Aishwarya says about hi co-actor.

In an old interview, she praised the veteran actor and compared him with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, she said "Rajini sir, like Pa (Amitabh Bachchan), is a professional, and he is modesty, humility personified. There was no age factor. They are both legendary actors due to their body of work. Hence, their films become thrilling to the viewers. Rajini sir's humility is a lesson to learn."

She also spoke about the movie and how she felt for it. "There is a falsehood that people do movies down south because they don't get work here. But, I am an open-minded actor. I sign films for the characters that are proposed to me," actress said.

Many Stars are giving their best wishes to Rajanikanth on his birthday.