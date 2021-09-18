15th season of Big Boss hosted by Salman Khan to premiere on October 2

Salman Khan has finally revealed that Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2 on Colors TV. Bigg Boss OTT winner and other top performers will get a chance to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house.The promo is captioned, “Harr season mein hota hai ek naya twist! #BiggBoss ka yeh season bhi layega sadasyon ke liye nayi-nayi samasyaein! Safar hoga unka, magar entertainment humaara! Toh kya ready hain aap, #BB15 ki premiere night ke liye? Tune in on 2nd October, at 9:30 pm, only on #Colors. The top contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will make way to BB15, which is set to premiere on October 2.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to conclude tonight. The top 5 finalists Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat vying for the coveted trophy. Karan Johar announced that the BB OTT winner will take home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a stunning trophy. According to multiple polls, conducted by the Indian Express, ETimes and Hindustan Times, Divya Agarwal is winning Bigg Boss OTT season 1 as the actress has topped all the polls with a significant margin. In the Indian Express poll, Divya has got the highest number of votes (50.81%) followed by Pratik Sehajpal who received 21.61% votes. According to HT readers also, Divya Agarwal has the highest chance of winning the show. Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT grand finale, finalist Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood has given a shout-out to the actress on social media. Varun took part in a trend activity with Divya's fans on Twitter and wrote, "Deserving Winner Divya." Varun also visited Bigg Boss OTT house to meet Divya during the family week.

