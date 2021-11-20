16 years younger actress to play mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chadha' has been in the news for a long time. The film is a remake of the Hollywood superhit film Forrest Gump and stars Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Apart from the main cast, the makers have kept the names of the other cast in the film secret. Although not much is known about the rest of the cast of the film, yet another actress of the film is currently being discussed. The role of Aamir Khan's mother will be played by Mona Singh, who is 16 years younger than him.

Yes, that's right. In this movie, Mona Singh is playing the role of Aamir Khan's mother. Mona Singh is 40 years old, while Aamir Khan is 56 years old. Mona Singh, who plays Aamir's mother, is 16 years younger than Aamir. Mona had also worked with Aamir Khan in the superhit film '3 Idiots'.

A source told News Portal that the age gap between Mona and Aamir will not have much effect. Mona Singh is playing the role essayed by Sally Field in the original 1994 Hollywood classic, 'Forrest Gump.' She plays a strong single mother. Advait Chauhan has directed the film 'Lal Singh Chadha'. Mona Singh started her career in 2003 with the TV serial 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi'. Radha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhaengi. She has acted in many famous TV shows like 'Kahne Ko Humsafar Hain', 'Yeh Meri Family'.