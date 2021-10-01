50 Cent wants to star in a rom-com with Nicki Minaj

New York, Oct 1 50 Cent is ready to make his rom-com debut, and he wants none other than Nicki Minaj to be his leading lady, reports Billboard.com.

While speaking on the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man Podcast on Thursday, host Jalen Rose asked the hip-hop mogul who he'd cast as his love interest in a romantic comedy. 50 Cent has definitely been in the position to do so after casting Snoop Dogg for his latest Starz series 'Black Mafia Family' (BMF), which premiered earlier this week and also features Eminem.

"You know who would probably be fun to work with? Nicki," he said. "Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with."

He later delved into why he understands Minaj at her core because of their upbringing in the South Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, N.Y.

"I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people," he explained.

"She's tougher. When she's being an ahole because she's telling you, 'You're not going to take advantage of me.' The environment, it made her a little more ... Like she's going, 'Don't play with me' before you play with her, because of how the temperament of the environment and how people are where we come from."

Curtis James Jackson III known professionally as 50 Cent, is an American rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman. Known for his impact in the hip hop industry, he has been described as a "master of the nuanced art of lyrical brevity".

