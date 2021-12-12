83 Promo: Kapil and Balwinder Sandhu's hilarious moment is unmissable!

Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in sports drama 83, has shared a video of cricket legends sharing interesting anecdotes from their experience at the 1983 cricket World Cup.The video shows Balwinder Sandhu sharing an anecdote while his fellow cricketers including Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and others are sitting besides him on stage. He says, “Kapil, as usual was talking in English while in England. He was giving instructions to everyone. He came to me and said, ‘Sardar, bahut tight. We will keep a fielder there, there and there’ and left. I asked him, ‘where?’ but he said, as if offended, ‘This is the final, take it seriously.’

He further said, “Kapil had set up the field positions in his head but I wasn't aware where he had set up fielders in his head. He thought I was having fun." This left everyone in splits at the event as visuals from the scene about the same incident are played with Ranveer as Kapil and Ammy Virk as Balvinder. Sharing the video on social media platforms, Ranveer wrote, “Cricket Experts are still trying to decode the field positions- 'There, There and There!'” The much awaited sports biopic was recently mired in controversy. A case of alleged cheating has been registered against the makers of this sports drama. According to Indiatoday.in, a UAE-based financer approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai and has filed a complaint against the makers of ’83, alleging that his company was promised good returns by Vibri Media after they invested approximately Rs 16 crores. However, their funds were directed into multiple agreements involving filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika Padukone among others and the money was used for the production of ’83, without getting any written consent from the complainant.